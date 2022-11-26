According to Italian authorities, ‘the heaviest rainfall in the past 20 years’ caused a devastating mudslide and landslide on the island of Ischia. Homes were destroyed and buses and cars dragged along. While the sea has turned brown due to the mudslide, the search for missing people continues tonight. At least one person has died and at least twelve people are still missing.

