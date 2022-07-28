“I leave the company in the hands of my family, that’s why I’m leaving calmly” were one of the last words of Walther Lozadafounder of Armonía 10, before leaving for Lima to receive treatment for his illness, according to his niece Jessica Lozada.

“My uncle always looked for us, his family, to join the company, either as musicians or administrative staff. He wanted us to carry on the family legacy,” he commented.

In this sense, he stood out as the leader of harmony 10 bet on his nephew, Leandro Lozada and his grandson, Mathias Lozada, to be part of the group as singers.

Walther Lozada prepared Leandro Lozada and Mathias Lozada to take the reins of Armonía 10 in the future. Photo: Composition LR / Youtube Armonía 10 / Facebook Walther Lozada

“Since he was 4 years old, my brother Leandro showed that he had the artistic vein of the family and had his first event at that young age where he sang with the group. Today he is an official member of the band and we are very proud of him”, he indicated.

Likewise, he indicated that his uncle was always concerned about giving job opportunities to the residents of his native neighborhood, located in the San Martín human settlement, district October 26 (Piura).

In this way, Jessica Lozada, who is part of the communication area of ​​Armonía 10, remembered her uncle as a hard-working man and, above all, very punctual in all activities in which he participated.