One of the best-known franchises in the history of cinema is that of Rocky. Everyone has their favorite entry, but perhaps the most iconic was the fourth part, which arrived in 1985. In it we met the fearsome Russian boxer, Ivan Drago, who will now have his own spin-off.

According to the medium TheWrapthe producer MGM is working on a spin-off of Rocky focused on Ivan Drago. In fact, he already took his first steps by hiring his main writer. This is Robert Lawton. Although he is not well known, he won an award for a documentary he made, precisely about Sylvester Stallone and how this saga began.

MGM was impressed with his documentary so they decided to contact him. Lawton’s idea of ​​the story that the spin-off could follow was also liked by the studio. That is why they decided to keep him as the writer of the new movie about the villain.

There are not many details about its plot at the moment. However, early indications are that it will focus on Ivan Drago’s fall from grace after his defeat at the hands of Rocky. In addition to that we will also see the history of his son. They were both antagonists. creed IIanother spin-off of the saga.

When we will be able to see the Ivan Drago tape is still a question that will surely dissipate in the coming months. In the meantime, fans of the franchise can look forward to more content with the third installment of believewhich will be released in November this year.

A brief review of the history of Ivan Drago in Rocky

Ivan Drago was the rival to beat in the fourth part of Rocky. He was an unscrupulous boxer who represented the pinnacle of the human physique, achieved with state-of-the-art Russian technology. His tremendous strength caused him to end the life of Apollo Creed, Balboa’s best friend.. Which led the latter to seek revenge in one of the toughest fights of his career.

After his loss, the Russian boxer fell from grace for many years. Until the moment when he began to train his son to follow in his footsteps and made him a very adept fighter. This is where the events of creed II, when the descendants of Apollo and Drago face each other in a sort of revenge. Do you think this spin-off is worth it?

