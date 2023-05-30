“May 30 is World Multiple Sclerosis Day, the day in which awareness is raised and also the AISM, the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association, wanted to celebrate this day with an exhibition. An exhibition called portraits. An exhibition that thanks to people with multiple sclerosis, who have also told themselves intimately and together with artificial intelligence we have brought to light invisible symptoms of the disease” So Francesco Vacca President of AISM on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Portraits exhibition in Piazza San Silvestro in Rome.