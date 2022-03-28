He could have them but they have already, rightly, taken the plunge. Paolo Nicolato knows Tonali and Raspadori well, likely starters with Turkey tomorrow, and confesses his satisfaction in seeing them with National A: “It gratifies us a lot, it gratifies the whole Club Italia. Many judge only the results, if we qualify for the European Championship. and how far we go, but in my analysis there is much more space on the work of preparing a player for the senior national team. Mancini? This is the least of the problems. big problem. And anyway personally I would be very happy if he stayed “.

Now Bosnia

–

Meanwhile, the Under 21 team is preparing for the match against Bosnia, tomorrow in Trieste. There is a desire to get back in the running after the draw in Montenegro, the result of a minor performance: “The approach to the match needs to be improved, after all we had never made a mistake before Montenegro. Then there were all the conditions to be vulnerable , from the emotional context to the opponent to the environment, we cannot deny it, but there must be no excuses. This is certainly an aspect that I do not want us to make wrong. I worked in this sense, it was one of the priorities “. Nicolato announces some news in the formation – Cancellieri, Fagioli, Rovella possible entries compared to the 11 in Podgorica – and in the interpretation of the 4-3-3: “We need to be more present in the middle of the field, empty the median less, help the our forwards. We have prepared some movements to create more density in the central area, to have more support close together and to increase the volume of attacking play. ” Bosnia is a team similar to Montenegro which put us in difficulty with their physicality, but “they are stronger, they have more quality”, warns the coach.