UNAI DEAF General Secretary of Workers Commissions Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12:37



Life are not symbols but they are also symbols. Human beings do not have roots that nourish us, but they do fix us in a negotiable way to the ground, feet that allow us to move, move, change. To opt. Few symbols can be more rooted in a destiny than having opened up to life in the society that we can intuit today if we pay close attention.