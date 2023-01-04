intermodala fashion business exhibition, awaits 21,000 visitors in its 78th edition, which will take place from January 17 to 20 at Expo Guadalajara.

In a conference, Jorge Castellanos, president of intermodalindicated that more than a thousand brands distributed in 1,400 stands and 45,000 square meters of exhibition area will participate in the event.

Among the exhibitors there will be national and international companies, from countries such as Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, India, Italy, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal and Turkey.

Gustavo Staufert Buclon, director of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau (Ofvc), explained that hotel occupancy in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) is forecast to reach 80 percent, higher than the average of 55 percent. percent, and have around 21 thousand visitors, of which 60 percent will come from the Mexico City.

For this reason, the expectation is that the event will leave a spill of around 500 million pesos.

“It is what we know as one of the seven big ones (exhibitions at the ZMG) and I repeat, our work with intermodal it goes beyond what it generates only in tourism income, but in what this represents in general for the entire meetings industry,” explained Staufert Buclon.

One of the challenges of the industry has been the inclusion of new talents, making them part of the exhibition, for which there will be the Emprende pavilion.

“For four editions we have had the pavilion undertakein which we subsidize up to 80 percent of the commercial value of the stand, in this way new talents are incorporated into the formal market”, commented Castellanos.

As a new business model, the exhibition Fabricantes y Maquila! de México, which will be presented on the second floor of the fairgrounds, in order to bring buyers closer to manufacturers and maquiladoras in the industry.

“(It has) the objective of promoting producers and integrating them into international markets, where up to 50 percent of the commercial value of the stand is being subsidized. This new pavilion represents a great business opportunity for small and medium-sized companies,” he concluded. Castellanos.

During the announcement of the 78 edition of Intermoda, It was also indicated that work began to promote sustainability from the exhibitions, and this next event of the fashion It will be the pilot test.

“This year we began work so that intermodal be the first sustainable fair, not in Jalisco, not in Mexico, in all of Latin America. It is the example that we are going to set so that it is what permeates the entire meetings industry,” announced Gustavo Staufert Buclon, director of the Ofvc.

“Among the actions is the measurement of carbon, the legacy plan, that they have to decide where it is, if it is in fast fashion, if it is in the labor issue, in short, this part is very important. Then, which are the practices both for contracting and for the use of wood for the stands”.