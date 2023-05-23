Nicolás Mejía debuts in the ‘qualification’ of a ‘Grand Slam’: look for the box at Roland Garros

Colombian tennis player Nicolás Mejía throbs his debut in a Grand Slam tournament as a professionalwill be this Tuesday, May 23, in the qualifying draw for Roland Garros 2023 against the Argentine Federico Delbonis, former number 33 in the ATP ranking and with whom he has not had any clashes.

The Colsanitas Team player must win three games to enter the main draw.

Mejía seeks to move to the main draw of Roland Garros

Nicolás Mejía in the Davis Cup 2021.

The organization of the great Parisian event scheduled the South American duel for the fourth and last turn of Camp No. 10 in Blois de Boulogne in a schedule that starts at around 3:00 am (Colombian time), for which This match is expected to start at approximately 8:00 a.m.

This week, the difference between the two tennis players is just two squares in the ATP ranking, since Nicolás is ranked 234 and Federico in 236.

The Argentine’s drop in the ATP ranking is largely due to his hip discomfort, which began before the 2022 US Open; In 2023, his most outstanding result was the quarterfinals of the Challenger de Concepción (Chile) at the end of January. His best resulting in a Grand Slam came at Roland Garros, where he reached the round of 16.

Of win, Mejía will face the winner of the match between the Hungarian Zsombor Piros and the German Dominik Koepfer; the latter who has just beaten Daniel Galán on Saturday in the semifinals of the Challenger in Turin (Italy).

In the women’s qualifying table, the victories of the Colombian tennis players Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango took place this Monday, who will return to action this Wednesday.

Osorio will face the Bulgarian Sesil Karatantcheva and Arango the young Russian Mirra Andreevabarely 16 years old and who recently reached the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 Madrid.

*With information from the Press Office