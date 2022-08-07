“I extend my hand to President Gustavo Petro”, this was the message of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, at the end of the inauguration of his new Colombian counterpart. Via twitter and in a recorded message, Maduro highlighted the presence of Simón Bolívar’s sword in the act.

With the image of Petro and his family in the background, the Venezuelan president said that he was willing to “rebuild the brotherhood on the basis of respect and love between peoples” and that this “second chance” had to be taken advantage of. No representative from Venezuela was present at the inauguration.

Earlier, also through Twitter, Maduro published a digital book in which he recounts the political history of the neighboring country and of what he sees in the future of relations between the two countries.

On the border between the two countries there were celebrations that included concerts and gestures of rapprochement with cultural groups that were stationed in San Antonio del Táchira and with giant screens closely followed the inauguration.

I extend my hand to President Gustavo Petro and to the Colombian people, to rebuild brotherhood on the basis of respect and love. Let’s take advantage of this second opportunity mentioned by the new President of Colombia, for the sake of happiness and peace. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tcC8LUP4uk – Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 7, 2022

In the publication made by Maduro, he recalls the phone call he had with Petro and the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two nations, who agreed through the signing of a document, to begin the reestablishment of relations as of August 8.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan opposition has been more cautious. Juan Pablo Guanipa, first vice president of the National Assembly presided over by Juan Guaidó, asked Petro to continue the migration policy “initiated with President Santos and continued and expanded in solidarity by President Duque in the Temporary Protection Statute.”

3) President, @petrogustavo: Make an effort to address the cause, not just the consequences. The cause of the Humanitarian Emergency in Venezuela is the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. There will be no peace in Colombia while Maduro usurps power in Venezuela. – Juan Pablo Guanipa (@JuanPGuanipa) August 7, 2022

Guanipa, like other opponents, insisted that the exiles be given protection “the Colombian State and its institutions are the last retaining wall so that they do not end up in the dungeons of the dictatorship” and also asked the new president to contribute to “recover” democracy in Venezuela.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

