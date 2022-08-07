Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he was very concerned about the bombings last Friday and Saturday at the largest atomic plant in Europe, located in Ukrainian territory but under Russian occupation. Both Moscow and kyiv blame each other for responsibility for the attack.

They are “playing with fire” and there is a risk of a “nuclear disaster”, assured the director general of the IAEA after learning about two bombings at the Energoatom atomic power plant, in southeastern Ukraine. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third in the world.

The Zaporizhia power plant is located on Ukrainian territory and has been a focus of attention since the war began. Moscow controls the region since the first days of its military campaign in Ukraine, about 5 months ago.

The first attack was recorded on Friday at dawn, the second on Saturday night. A worker at the plant was injured in the second attack, according to the company, which is still controlled by Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed concern, assuring that in case of attacking a working reactor of the plant, the consequences could be similar to those of the explosion of an atomic bomb, it also blamed Moscow for carrying out “nuclear terrorism”.

“I am extremely concerned about Friday’s bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond,” Rafael Grossi said. in a statement from Vienna, headquarters of the IAEA.

Accusations go back and forth between Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia in a video message, stating that “the occupiers created another extremely dangerous situation for the whole of Europe: they bombed the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant twice” and called for a stronger international response to what which he described as “nuclear terror” by Russia.

The Kremlin blamed kyiv for the attacks. Senator Konstantin Kosachev expressed via Telegram that “Ukraine’s attacks on nuclear facilities can be qualified based on international law as acts of nuclear terrorism.”

The senator assured that the attack was carried out by the Ukrainian Army just moments after the UN held a review conference of the Pact for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons last week in New York.

File photo. The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, during a visit to the Palacio de la Zarzuela, in Madrid, during the royal audience held with King Felipe VI on July 21. © EFE/ Marshal

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is the first time a war has broken out in a country with such a large and established nuclear power program, according to the IAEA. The plant is of great strategic interest to Russia, as it is located just 200 kilometers from Crimea, a territory that was annexed by that country in 2014.

With Friday’s attack, operators took a reactor offline after shells hit a high-voltage power line, even though no radioactive leak was detected.

A geopolitical tactic in the midst of a war

Zaporizhia is the largest of Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants, together they provide at least half of the country’s electricity.

Grossi, the UN delegate to oversee global nuclear activity, told the two countries, “I strongly and urgently appeal to all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility, with its six reactors. “.

Similarly, the Argentine diplomat offered a verification mission on the ground by the IAEA, to “prevent the situation from getting even more out of control.”

Previously, in June, Grossi had proposed a visit to the plant, however, Ukraine strongly criticized his proposal, considering that the trip would legitimize the Russian occupation of that territory.

The pro-Russian authorities occupying Zaporizhia assured that they are willing to allow a visit by representatives of the IAEA, headed by Grossi.

The European Union (EU) condemned the attacks and attributed the attack to the Russian Army, and also requested that the IAEA visit the facilities.

The EU condemns Russia’s military activities around #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. This is a serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia’s disregard for international norms. @iaeaorg must gain access. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 6, 2022



For its part, the United States also accused Russia through its Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official accused the Putin government of using the power plant as a military strategy knowing that the Ukrainians “cannot and will not return fire, because they could hit a nuclear reactor generating highly radioactive waste.”

With Reuters and EFE