The Venezuelan president announced the appointment of the current director of the International Center for Productive Investment (CIIP) and one of his trusted persons for the position of ambassador of Colombia. The announcement comes after the arrival of the new government of Gustavo Petro to power in Colombia and after more than three years with broken relations with the neighboring country.

It is an important announcement in the framework of the resumption of relations between Colombia and Venezuela. Former Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia will be the new ambassador to Colombia. A step that advances in the resumption of contact between these two neighboring nations after the Government of Iván Duque decided to cut off with the executive of Nicolás Maduro in early 2019.

“I want to announce that former foreign minister Félix Plasencia, who was former ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and who is today president of the International Investment Center of Venezuela, I have appointed him as the next ambassador to the Republic of Colombia,” said the president during a meeting with industrial.

One of Gustavo Petro’s main campaign promises was to return to normal diplomatic relations with Maduro and become an executive, something necessary to address crises such as migration or security issues.

At the moment, there is no official communication regarding the appointment of the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela.

News in development…