Disney Plus will include advertising starting in December in the United States. The streaming platform of the ‘house of the mouse’ confirmed the speculations of the previous hours and announced that it will bring a plan with commercials and another without them; the first of these, they say, will be “cheaper”.

However, this also implies a price increase in practice, since the version without ads available now will see an increase in its cost, while the other will have the same current cost. Find out here what the rates will be and what this may mean for users in Latin America, Spain and elsewhere.

How much will Disney Plus cost with and without ads?

Disney Plus Basic It will be the variant of the service that will have up to four minutes of advertising per hour of content and will cost US$7.99. The other, with advertising, will be called Disney Plus Premium and will be priced at $10.99. It is not yet known what the new rates would be in Latin America, Spain and other regions.

Disney Plus will offer two plans with different prices, one with advertising and one without it. Photo: Disney Plus Info / Twitter / reference

When do the new Disney Plus prices start to apply?

These Disney Plus price changes will take effect this December 8 in the United States. A formal date for other countries has not yet been announced, although specialized media such as Espinof reported that Disney already had the advertising plan in mind for the end of 2022 in the US and throughout 2023 in the rest of the world.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price is a win for everyone: consumers, advertisers and our creators. (…) Advertisers will be able to reach a larger audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their amazing work with more fans and families,” said Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media.

This is not the first streaming platform to offer differentiated plans with and without advertising: in the United States, they already do Hulu (also owned by Disney) and Peacock.

Hulu already offers ad-free and ad-free plans in the US. Photo: screenshot from Hulu / Best Wallet Hacks

How many subscribers does Disney Plus have?

This news coincides with the announcement that the company Disney has reached the 221 million streaming subscribers, and thus surpasses Netflix (220.67 million users). The figure takes into account both Disney + and ESPN + and Hulu.