The journalist Nicolás Lúcar is the father of 5 children. His eldest son is a great exponent of Peruvian rock and was a member of the emblematic bands Cuchillazo and La Mente.

Nicolas Lucar, the presenter of “Let’s speak clearly”, has been the headline of the news on more than one occasion since he debuted in the 90s as host of “La revista dominical”, and even more so since his marriage, in 1996, with Frances Crousillat Carreno, daughter of José Enrique Crousillat, former president of the América Televisión board of directors. From that union were born valentine (25) and French (23). In addition, the journalist became the father of Rodrigo (39), first son of his wife. But he also has two other offspring, each born from previous relationships. His eldest son is the famous rocker Nicolás Duarte, founder of the bands La Mente and Cuchillazo.

Nicolás Lúcar: who is your eldest son, Nicolás Duarte?

The son of Nicolás Lúcar and Dina Soldevilla, Nicolas Lucar Soldevilla, He was born on October 10, 1977 at the Edgardo Rebagliati Martins Hospital (Lima). He studied Philosophy at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), but it didn’t work out and he dropped out. “I left home when I was 17 years old.. I entered the university and in a very short period of time I ended up working in an agency to be able to pay for the place where I lived, “said the musician in an interview for La República in 2017.

Nicolás Duarte, as he is now known, married in 2006 with Adriana Leon Cantella and they separated in the year 2020. From that union their son Cano was born. Her divorce was painful, she said, and that experience turned her on “Six songs for the end of the world”his first solo album.

At the moment, Nicholas Duarte maintains a relationship with dove ojeda, founder of Pasi Flora, a natural cosmetics brand. In March 2022 they welcomed her daughter Antonia. “Thank you for choosing us. We promise you eternal unconditional love.” wrote on Instagram.

On the musical level, Nicolás Duarte is recognized as one of the greatest exponents of Peruvian rock. Camarón Jackson, Chorrillos Sound Machine, Cuchillazo, La Mente, Colectivo Descabellado are projects, of which he has been the founder and visible face.

Several songs by Cuchillazo, considered the biggest heavy rock band in Peru, were part of the soundtrack of the series “Misterio” (2005) and “La Gran Sangre” (2006). In the same way they became the opening act for the groups The Hives, ANIMAL, Sepultura and Puddle of Mudd.

Regarding his solo project, Nicolás Duarte has already released four albums. The last one is “Infamous Movies by Famous Directors” (2021).

Nicolás Lúcar: why did Nicolás Duarte change his last name?

The son of Nicolás Lúcar adopted the artistic name of Nicolás Duarte, this being his stepfather’s last name, as a result of the distance from his biological father. This situation was confirmed by the journalist during an interview with Jaime Bayly on his program “El francotirador” in April 2009.

There, the driver of “Let’s speak clearly” revealed that he had, at that time, eight years of not speaking with his firstborn, and excused himself by saying: “My eldest son was born when I was a leftist militant, he was very young.”

In April 2019, Karla García put her finger on the wound when she wrote on Twitter: “When Lúcar dies, no one will go, not even his son, who had to change his last name so that he would not be associated with him.”

However, in October of that same year, Nicolás Lúcar and Nicolás Duarte hinted at a rapprochement on Facebook. “It is with great pride that I share the video clip ‘Trains’ of my eldest son”the journalist announced when replicating the rocker’s publication on his profile, who tagged him when writing: “I want to infinitely thank Paloma Ojeda and Nicolás Lúcar for the affection with which they embraced this project.”