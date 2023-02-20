Lucile Randon was the world’s oldest person (for whom there is a clear record) when she died in January at age 118.

Known as Sister André, the French nun witnessed two world wars, the landing of humans on the moon, and the digital age.

His story remains an exception, given that the world’s average life expectancy is 73.1 years.

However, With each passing day people live longer and it is expected that by the middle of this century the average longevity will exceed 77according to United Nations projections.

Just as life expectancy is rising, the level of births is also falling, making us an increasingly aged population.

The world is already inhabited by more people over the age of 65 than under five, although the situation varies greatly from one country to another.

While in Monaco life expectancy is 87 years, in the Republic of Chad, a poor country located in Central Africa, it is barely 53.

After Monaco, the life expectancy ranking is followed by the Chinese special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macao, while fourth place is held by Japan, which is the longest-lived country among world powers.

The list is completed by Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Singapore, Italy, South Korea and Spain, according to the UN World Population Prospects report.

Leaving out pandemics and world wars, life expectancy has increased steadily globally over the last 200 years with the development of vaccines and antibiotics, better medicines, sanitation, food and living conditions.

“Smart Decisions”

Although genetics is one of the most determining factors, greater longevity is usually also associated with the living conditions of the place where a person was born and their decisions as an individual.

It is not only about having access to a better health system and a better diet, but also about what experts call “smart decisions” in terms of having a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, controlling stress levels or exercising.

The countries that are part of the ranking with the highest life expectancy have something in common: a high level of income. But there is something else that unites them: size.

Patrick Gerland, head of the United Nations Population Estimates and Projections Section, cautions that there are countries on the list like Monaco or Liechtenstein that, being so small, don’t really represent a more diverse population than other nations.

“They look like exceptional countries, but they’re actually some kind of artificial population. It’s not a random mix of people like it is in other parts of the world.”

“What they share is a high standard of living, access to good health and education services, but it is not a random selection,” says Gerland in dialogue with BBC Mundo.

Differences can be seen between countries and also within the same country. Where there is more inequality, the life expectancy gap between social groups increases.

“Many of the Scandinavian countries, for example, are more egalitarian societies with a longer life expectancy,” he adds.

The blue zones or “paradises of longevity”

Blue zones are very small populations where people live much longer than other people.

A couple of decades ago, the demographer Michel Poulain and the gerontologist Gianni Pes dedicated themselves to investigating where in the world older people lived.

They would draw circles on a map with a thick blue marker in the towns or cities where people reached 100 years of age.

So it was that they noticed that one of the parts of the map dyed in blue was the region of Barbagia, on the Italian island of Sardinia, and they ended up calling it the “blue zone”. Since then, the name has been associated with places where the inhabitants enjoy extraordinary longevity in good living conditions.

Based on this study, journalist Dan Buettner assembled a team of experts to search for other communities where the same phenomenon was repeated.

As a result, they found that, In addition to Sardinia, there were four other blue zones: the island of Okinawa in Japan, the town of Nicoya in Costa Rica; the island of Icaria, in Greece; and the Adventist community of Loma Linda, California.

There is no doubt that genetic privilege is essential to live longer while preserving most of the physical and mental faculties.

But the group of scientists (made up of doctors, anthropologists, demographers, nutritionists, epidemiologists) wondered what other things were influencing the blue zones. And they went to travel to different parts of the world.

A few years later, Buettner published in 2008 his book “The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who Have Lived the Longest” and from then on he dedicated himself to developing this concept.

However, not everyone agrees with the author’s statements, since they consider that many of his statements are based on observations, rather than on long-range scientific studies.

What do the blue zones have in common?

Buettner and his team found some common patterns in the communities studied that could theoretically explain why those populations have greater longevity and better quality of life than the rest of the world. Among them are the following:

They have a purpose in life: an “ikigai”, a Japanese word used to refer to “reasons for being” or more precisely, the reasons why we get up every morning.

They cultivate family ties.

They reduce stress by interrupting the normal rhythm of the routine to make way for other activities that are part of common social habits. For example, taking a nap in Mediterranean societies, praying in the case of Adventists, holding the tea ceremony for women in Okinawa.

They eat without reaching satiety: only up to 80% of our capacity at any given time.

They have a balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, legumes, and fruits.

They consume alcohol moderately.

They do regular physical activity as part of daily activities, such as walking.

They have a strong sense of community and participate in social circles that promote healthy behaviors.

They are part of groups that cultivate faith or religion See also At any age.. healthy food increases years of life

All this in a context that includes, among other things, a friendly climate, prolific nature, healthy and tasty food within reach, community life, distance from large urban centers.

Although to be part of a blue zone you have to have been born in it and be an active member of that community, it is possible that some of these recurring patterns can be useful for those who are interested in living longer and better.

not be alone

Beyond economic restrictions or your genetic blueprint, some of the keys that have received less attention, experts say, are how to relate to other people and find a purpose in life.

This, which might seem simple, is one of the great challenges for those who are interested in having a better quality of life for a long time.

Specialists such as Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director of the National Institute on Aging, maintain that healthy older adults tend to be physically active, spend time outdoors, and have strong connections with friends and family.

Where experts have not been able to agree is on how much a person’s genetics and lifestyle influence longevity.

Some research suggests that genetics accounts for about 25% of longevity, while the rest is related to factors like where a person lives, what they eat, how often they exercise, and their support system through friends or family.

However, the weight of the genetic lottery in a longer and healthier life is still a matter of debate in the scientific community.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.