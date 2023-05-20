Baja California.- Two men were murdered to gunshots inside a house, in the Colonia Ejido Francisco Villain the border city of Tijuana.

As paul rene “N”, 35 years old, was identified as one of the deceasedMeanwhile he other for the moment it was like a strangerit was only said that he was about 60 years old, reports the El Imparcial outlet.

With these two murdered, the number of those executed on Thursday reached eight, details El Imparcial.

The report

A man called at authorities, to say that his son found the two bodies; he added that one of the deceased was his brother (Paúl).

At around 10:50 a.m., they registered the discovery, on the corner of Calle Calafia and Calle Tonalá, in the Florido Mariano district.

The two deceased had bullet wounds.

Municipal police officers were the ones who came to confirm the report, finding a deceased wearing a black cap, blue jacket, red and white striped shirt, blue pants and brown shoes, while the other gray long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and black tennis shoes .