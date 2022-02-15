A number of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine are returning to their permanent army bases due to the completion of exercises, the Russian news agency Interfax, based on the Ministry of Defense, reported. The announcement comes at a time when other countries are deeply concerned about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.











It is not immediately clear how many soldiers are involved. The ministry has told Interfax that large-scale exercises in the country will continue. A number of units in southern and western districts have already finished, according to a spokesman, and are therefore returning.

Russia has gathered more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. The fear of an invasion has therefore grown, also because from 10 to 20 February Russia will conduct military exercises together with Belarus, during which the Ukrainian borders are surrounded. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that there are any plans for this and sees the movement of troops in its own country as an internal matter. See also Hockey Lions preparing for Beijing Olympics in isolation amid great uncertainty: "This is neither familiar nor safe"

De-escalate

Several countries are in talks to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine, including with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Moscow has been called on by several countries to reduce tensions. The departure of Russian soldiers from Ukraine may contribute to this.

The West fears that Russia will invade Ukraine this week. Several countries are already taking precautions by recalling their troops. The Netherlands, like the United States and the United Kingdom, also called on people who are in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible.

‘Western war propaganda’

According to Ukraine, diplomatic efforts have already prevented further escalation of the conflict. “It is already mid-February and you can see that diplomacy continues to work,” said Foreign Minister Dmitro Koeleba. Although several Russian demands for de-escalation have been rejected, Russia still appears to be open to diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that there is “still a chance” of an agreement. See also Ukraine on the brink of war. Biden and Putin on the phone for an hour: "If you invade, you will pay a very high price". Moscow: American hysteria

A spokesman for his ministry has stated that “February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of the failure of Western war propaganda. Humiliated and destroyed without firing a single shot.’

