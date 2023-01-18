“I tell you the truth. Yesterday I received a phone call from President Iervolino who, with his manner, always amiable and kind, explained to me the reasons for his decision which he took with bitterness but which was to mark the break after the very bad match in Bergamo against the ‘Atalanta. I immediately mea culpa, assuming all the responsibilities for an inadequate performance and the consequent heavy defeat. Because I believe in this squad as well as in the men who make it up, just as I believe in the great Society behind it”.

The request

—

Nicola continues: “I asked the President with all my strength to review the exemption provision, knowing that I was touching the strings of a human soul that has a deep sensitivity to understand and strongly wants to build a different kind of football. Because I love Salerno and I blindly believe in this project. ‘Stories of men who do great things’: this is how the President has always told us, who – as I have always acknowledged – was the main architect of last season’s salvation. He is the one who instilled in us passion, personality and ferocity in achieving impossible things. It is he who strongly believes that when men all pull in the same direction they are capable of extraordinary things. And I have already seen many extraordinary things done by him. From his prodigious enterprise in the world of training, to his surprising projects in the field of publishing up to the upheavals in the world of football in a few months. These are the men I don’t want to give up, I thank the President for calling me, this is the demonstration that new football is a football of passion and heart and for this I WANT to repay his trust with all my strength and with all my passion I have. With the sports direction led by Morgan De Sanctis, whom I thank for the mediation without which this operation would not have been possible, weeks of very hard work and continuous discussion await us to achieve our goals. Now let’s start again together, ALL of us, and tell another extraordinary football story, giving back to the grenade fans the same passion and the same sense of belonging that it shows us unconditionally. This is Salerno, this is Salernitana: much more than a football team”.