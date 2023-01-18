Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Will Britain deliver Apache helicopters to Ukraine? What’s with the rumours. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/dpa

UK to deliver Apache helicopters to Kyiv soon? The attack helicopters would be “game changers” for the Ukrainian offensive, it is said.

LONDON – Russian attacks on Ukraine have recently wreaked havoc in cities like Dnirpo. In order to support Kyiv militarily, the West is considering the delivery of further combat equipment. Combat helicopter deliveries have recently also been made in the area Great Britain. It is said to be the most modern version of the AH-64 Apache helicopter. What’s with the rumours?

Will Ukraine Get Apache Helicopters? British Ministry of Defense probably denies rumour

In a tweet from Ukraine Battle Map there was talk of four such combat helicopters. Several media saw the Apache helicopters as a possible “game changer” for Ukraine – they could strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system. Although it takes more than four copies to fight against the Russian tanks, the Apache helicopters would be a “big step” for Ukraine, she said Newsweek the Sunday People.

But there are doubts about the veracity of the speculation. A spokesman is to opposite the Newsweek have denied the allegations. British journalist Deborah Haynes also tweeted: “The UK Ministry of Defense has reviewed the report of the Daily Mirrors Declared Incorrect on Delivery of Apache Helicopters to Ukraine”. the Newsweek According to numerous news portals such as DailyMirror and Sunday People the message. However, there has not yet been an official statement from the British Ministry of Defense on the rumors of Apache helicopter deliveries.

Ukraine has received military support from the West since the beginning of the war

Only on Saturday (January 14) did the British prime minister Rishi Sunak after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the delivery of Challenger 2 main battle tanks and other artillery systems announced. Even if Britain does not send Apache helicopters, the country is one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters. Prime Minister Sunak also announced financial aid of the equivalent of 2.6 billion euros or more to Ukraine.

Other Western countries have also supported Ukraine. Above all, Ukraine benefits from the delivery of the American HIMARS rocket launchers, which are used, among other things, at the Attack on Makiivka were used. More material will probably follow. In September 2022, the United States announced the delivery of 100 Apache helicopters to the Polish army to strengthen defenses on the border areas with Russia. The United States has already given the equivalent of 22.3 billion euros for the Ukrainian army since the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin can get by with a smaller war chest, which could be to the detriment of Russia in the Ukraine war.