Ecstasy in La Cartuja. The Athletic players could not avoid tears after achieving the great feat that all of Vizcaya had dreamed of for 40 years. Athletic has won the Copa del Rey after a high-voltage match against Mallorca. «We have made history. The fans deserve it,” said Nico Williams after the match.

Visibly excited, the red and white striker, one of the most outstanding players of this season, has confessed that he dreamed of taking out the barge. The celebration of this cup title will be a day to remember. Something unimaginable for thousands of fans who are not over 40 years old. Young people like him, like Nico, also longed to give back to the faithful Biscayan parish for their support during these years: “I don't think about anything other than taking the barge out, I just wanted that day to arrive.”

As soon as he signed the feat, Nico dedicated his first words to his teammates, some of them with several finals behind them and none of them won. “People like De Marcos, Iker, Raúl, my brother… They have fought many times and lost many finals,” he stated. Afterwards, he addressed his family: «I have dreamed about this for a long time, both me and my family and my brother. “I do everything for my family,” he said before returning to the grass to continue the celebration with his teammates.

It was a tough game, with ample doses of emotion. “If you're from Athletic, you're going to like to suffer.” The players of both teams have ended up devastated, because they have left their skin: “I have emptied myself… I can't walk… I can't take it anymore… I hope people enjoy it like I'm going to enjoy it,” he said. he pointed out. Nico has also been named MVP of the final. His game raises his profile as a world star and as an emblem of the red and white club.