“I have a lot left to say with painting because I have a lot left to feel,” says the artist from Lorca, about whom the Belondrade Foundation has published a book that collects two decades of his creations.

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 07:41



| Updated 10:46 a.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Nico Munuera (Lorca, 1974) loves to read 'The Sutra of Mountains and Waters', by Eihei Dōgen. He is attracted by the depth and complexity of Zen thought, which he approaches with the utmost respect. There are some Dōgen phrases that he knows by heart. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



