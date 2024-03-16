We are 77 days away from electoral journey of the June 2nd, which represents the determining crossroads for the present and future of the country. And for this, the citizen participation mass stands as a fundamental pillar to rebuild the course of the nation.

The urgency to remove presidency and of Congress to Brunette It is undeniable, since each day is presented as an imperative task to build solutions to problems that mercilessly hit the population, such as poverty, unsafety, ungovernability and violence.

In all democracy, the vote is the most direct and powerful expression of the popular will. It is through the ballot box that citizens exercise their fundamental right to elect their representatives and define the political course of the country. In this sense, a mass participation in the June 2 elections will send a clear message: the Mexican people demand change.

In Mexico the erosion that Brunette has made of the division of powers has resulted in corruption, complicity, negligence and irresponsibility. There is no one to take charge of the government. Therefore, restoring an adequate balance between the Legislative, Executive and Judicial is essential to guarantee an effective, responsible, transparent government capable of being accountable to citizens.

Trust in democratic institutions is essential for the healthy functioning of any society. However, in the recent 5 years, the credibility of Mexican institutions has been undermined by corruption, nepotism and lack of transparency. Removing Morena from the presidency and Congress represents a crucial first step to restore the people's trust in their representatives and strengthen the legitimacy of the democratic system.

By voting en masse in the June 2 elections, citizens have the opportunity to encourage political diversity and promote an environment where all voices are heard and respected.

Every vote counts in building the future of Mexico. It is a unique opportunity for citizens to make themselves heard and to work shoulder to shoulder with Xóchitl Gálvez to rebuild the country on the basis of justice, equity and respect for fundamental rights.

It is time to act, to vote with conviction and to make history in the search for a better Mexico for all.

It is time for your family, to protect it and guarantee a better future. That's why,everyone vote on June 2 by Xochitl Galvez and the candidacies of Strength and Heart Front for Mexico!

Alejandro Moreno He is national president of the PRI.

