Niclas Füllkrug is the attacker that BVB and its fans need. But what does this transfer do with the competitors in the Dortmund storm? One in particular could have doubts.

DNiclas Füllkrug’s change of club from SV Werder to Dortmund did not reach the dimension of the great Harry Kane saga, which was staged on a number of Internet portals as a day-long live ticker show at the beginning of August. But this story also blossomed quite colorfully on Thursday morning. Pictures of a car circulated, in the back seat of which the soccer player, who was ready to change, was said to have hidden on the way to the medical check-up.

In Bremen, Clemens Fritz, the head of the professional division, said that there was an “extremely broad agreement” to report on the matter, although without confirming that it had been reached with Borussia Dortmund. And Edin Terzic, the BVB coach, said at the press conference for his team’s game against FC Heidenheim (Friday, 8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) that he would not say anything about a player who was at Werder Bremen is under contract.