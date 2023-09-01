The danger of chaos in transport, especially of goods, induced by the closure of Mont Blanc tunnelseems to have been avoided. Or at least transferred to a later time. On the evening of 31 August, the infrastructure ministers of Italy and France, Matteo Salvini and Clément Beaune, reached an agreement for postpone the closure of the tunnel. The final decision will be taken on 4 September (the day on which the closure for works would have begun, the duration of which was foreseen until 18 December), when the intergovernmental conference will be held.