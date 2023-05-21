El Salvador suffered its greatest sports tragedy on Saturday night with the death of 12 people as a result of a stampede cuscatlan stadium, in San Salvador, and which has left some 100 people injured.

The Salvadoran Government Press Secretary confirmed the number of deceased. The incidents occurred when fans tried to enter one of the popular areas of the stadium to watch a game between the Alliance and the Santanecos Associated Soccer Players (FAS).

After knowing the last update of the deceased, the majority men, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukeleassured on his Twitter account that “an exhaustive investigation will be carried out.”

“The Police and the Prosecutor’s Office will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlan Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.”, he published and added that “whoever the culprits are, they will not remain unpunished.”

More than 500 attentions and shows of solidarity

Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for Comandos de Salvamento told reporters that some 100 people were transferred to different hospitals, while The attention to those affected totals about 500.

The Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) regretted in a statement The deaths and added that “it will immediately request a report on what happened and will communicate what is pertinent in the shortest possible time.”

The president of the National Sports Institute (INDES) and brother of President Bukele, Yamil Bukele, showed its solidarity with “all the families that today have lost a loved one in this sad event.”

“We have called an extraordinary meeting of the Steering Committee of INDES”, which is the sponsor of the Salvadoran Major League tournament,” he announced.

Salvadoran League teams They expressed their condolences on their social networks.

“Today there are no colors and for the good of the sport that we are all passionate about, we hope this does not happen again,” published the FASthe visiting team of the match that was ultimately abandoned.

The Luis Angel Firpo He stated that “soccer is in mourning”. “We join the pain of the families of the Alianza fans,” while the Eagle published: “We join the pain of the Alianza family, our most sincere condolences.”

The Fesfut announced the suspension of the two games scheduled for Sunday, corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals, and announced an urgent meeting with its Sports Venue Safety Commission.

