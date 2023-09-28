The son of the former member of Corazón Serrano Nickol Sinchi is surprising with his talent, since the interpretation of the little Nicholas It touched social media users and is generating comments such as “She inherited her parents’ talent,” “Beauty” or “What is inherited is not stolen.” As recalled, the minor is the product of the well-known singer’s relationship with Jorge Chapa, also a former member of the important orchestra founded in Piura.

The clip was shared on TikTok and in this you can see Nickol Sinchi in her version as a mother. At all times she is attentive to her son, she helps him with various melodies and teaches him the art of music. The chorus of the popular song ‘Comes back‘, the main song that Nickol performed in Serrano Heartis intoned by both.

“Come back, come back, come back my love. I need you, please come back,” both are heard singing. Nickol Sinchi spends as much time as possible with his heir. As it is remembered, this was one of the reasons for his resignation from Corazón Serrano and the formation of his own orchestra.

Recently, Nickol Sinchi announced the release of his own song called ‘Now you come back to me‘, which will premiere on October 3 through digital platforms. Recently, the artist was in Bolivia and shared the stage with Los Capos and the Maroyu group.