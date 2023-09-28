The Harry Potter films will always be part of a large part of generations, since even though the CGI Some of them have aged a little, yet many continue to enjoy the eight films that confirm the story. And of course, one of the keys to keeping them acceptable to the public is the fact of having characters played by charismatic actors, some of whom have already died.

A few hours ago it was unfortunately announced that Michael Gambonwho played Dumbledore since the third film, he has died at his 82 years old, something that for many may be a young age. As for the reason for his death, it is said that it was after suffering from pneumonia, that is what the actor’s relatives from Great Britain mention.

Here is part of his statement:

We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and his son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.

Prawn He began his path to stardom by appearing in Othello 1965this to later have some roles that are considered minor until he was selected to play the wisest magician in the world of Harry Potter. She was present since The prisoner of Azkaban because the actor of the first two films died due to age issues.

Without a doubt, the most die-hard fans of this franchise are going to miss it.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is surprising news, given that he is not such a big person; many expected him to be at least 90 years old. How unfortunate, he is an actor who will definitely not be forgotten.