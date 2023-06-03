The vibrant and cosmopolitan Mexico City, known for being one of the most important metropolises in the world, is home to millions of inhabitants every day who travel in search of work or education.

In the midst of their busy routines, many of them tune in to the newscasts to stay informed about weather, traffic and other relevant topics. However, in the last few hours, a peculiar episode has captured the attention and popularity of viewers, thanks to a screenshot released from the program. “Newscast”.

This renowned informative space, broadcast on the channel 6was walking the streets of the country’s capital when they decided to interview a young woman named Karina, whom they nicknamed as “the garnacha consumer”.

The insertion of said nickname by the editorial team sought to contextualize viewers on the subject in question. It is important to highlight that the “garnachas” are a variety of Mexican dishes or appetizers that are found in numerous corners of CDMX.

The person who shared the moment on social networks accompanied the image with the following comment: “I need to be recognized like this…Although the full content of the report is still unknown, many Chilangos expressed their desire to be recognized with that nickname.