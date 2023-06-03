QWho is this here? Where does it come from? Let’s be honest: how many of you wondered while watching game 1 of the Finals, seeing Haywood Highsmith play a “big game”? It’s not a mortal sin, eh, many insiders have also wondered about it. The Heat fullback is one of five players never called to the NBA Draft included in the finalist rotation. But if Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson have become accustomed to Miami fans and enthusiasts, seeing him catapulted to center stage, author of 18 points, key defensive player despite a defeat by Jimmy Butler is his companions , it was amazing.