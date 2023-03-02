The Texan actor spoke with La República about his character in the Universal+ series and about the importance of his roots in his life and career.

TO Nicholas González He is widely remembered for his role as Dr. Neil Meléndez, a prominent surgeon in ‘The Good Doctor’ and for the impact his death generated in that series as one of the protagonists. The fans protested, but, faced with the inevitable, the actor almost immediately joined the cast of ‘The pitch’, the new production of Universal+ which premiered its second season. In this apocalyptic story where a group of people have fallen into a huge sinkhole in Los Angeles, which has transported them to prehistory, Gonzalez plays the pilot Levi Delgado. We chatted with the actor via Zoom.

— After playing a doctor like Neil Meléndez in ‘The good doctor’, how has it been for you to build a character like Levi?

— I learned a lot playing Neil because I kind of laid the foundation for what Levi was going to be like.. They were two people that I was playing at a very high level, in a position that very few people rise to. It’s hard not to make a correlation between these two men and it was tempting to do so. I had to find things that would help me differentiate them more, I saw that there were similarities, but there were also different motivations that I didn’t want to blur.

— Levi Delgado has a complicated relationship with the protagonist, Eve (Natalie Zea). Have you ever been in a love triangle?

— Actually yes, I have experienced it and it is not pretty for anyone involved and it never ends well.

— What qualities do you rescue from Levi and which ones do you identify with the most?

— I think that his sense of duty, I quite identify with that. I don’t like how much he has to differ with others because he is not Josh’s father (Jack Martin) or Izzy (Zyra Gorecki). And I am not a father, the rest are and I am trying to fulfill the mission, to save everyone, but I am subscribed to the paternal mandates.

In La Brea. As Levi Delgado with Eve (Natalie Zea). Photo: diffusion

— This is a science fiction series. Why do you think people enjoy these kinds of stories so much?

— I like it, I’m interested in all these future possibilities and, in this case, the past possibilities, time travel, the Armed forces. It’s fascinating and I love seeing that represented and I think this show fits right into that.

— You are an actor with Latin roots, how is your relationship with the community? Do you speak Spanish?

– I speak a little Spanish. My relationship with the Latino community is strong, which I found very supportive when I first arrived in Los Angeles. I am a Texan, from San Antonio, Texas, where there are also Latinos from everywhere. So, I say “Am I Mexican?” But Mexicans are like “is he a gringo?” And how do I identify myself? Well, I’m Mexican Texas. We’ve been six generations in Texas, They are many cultures for me and it has been good working with other Latinos, Cubans, Puerto Ricans and I feel very lucky because sometimes I ask to represent them on camera; So, I see myself as very protective of their traditions.