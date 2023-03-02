Don Cucurulo, a man of many years, had dealings with Mesalinia, a young woman with good physical clothes. He told her: “I know that I am old, short, fat, bald, and also stupid and unpleasant.” “I don’t care, Cuckoo,” she soothed him. “I love you just the way you are. A millionaire.” After a brief visit of six months, Capronio’s mother-in-law was preparing to return to her house. He looked sorry. She asked his wife: “Are you sad because mom is leaving tomorrow?” “Yes,” Capronio replied, “I thought she was leaving today.”

Our country’s relationship with two nations, Peru and the United States, is in tension. Peru is a sister nation. With her we are united by ties of language, religion and history. That is why the disagreement with the Peruvian people saddens me. The United States is a neighboring nation. We have with it the treatment that derives from geographical proximity: common problems -migration, mainly- and considerable economic interests.

I am then concerned about any problem with that neighbor. In both countries the figure of the president of Mexico is today the object of reproach and ridicule. The truth is that AMLO has won over each other. His profuse verbiage—the Peruvians call him “López Habador”—annuls all reason. While he condemns the interference of North America in our affairs, he openly meddles in those of Peru. He invokes our sovereignty and threatens that of others. There is the impression that the collaborators of the Tabasco are afraid of him; that they do not dare to point out the risks of his statements, most of them produced in the heat of improvisation, nor to make recommendations that look to the good of the nation and avoid unnecessary confrontations with others.

That task corresponds above all to Marcelo Ebrard, but the chancellor seems more occupied with his political future than with his diplomatic tasks. Our international relations seem to be going astray; The prestige that Mexico once enjoyed in this important field has been lost. I wholeheartedly wish for the reestablishment of normal relations between Peru and our country.

I love that people, in many respects worthy of admiration, and I regret that the dogmatism of President López has led to the deplorable extreme in which our relations with the Peruvians are found. Regarding the United States, I am confident that the leader of the 4T will moderate his expressions. He knows very well that it is not convenient for us to get in trouble with Uncle Sam, who would not even need a slap, but at most a cleat, to put us in order and remind us that without his goodwill we might not be able to have three meals a day, that way. great is our dependence on the neighboring nation.

I wish López Obrador would think a little more and talk a little less. And I wish foreign nations didn’t pay so much attention to it. Don Cucoldo returned to his house and surprised his wife in the arms of a stranger. Unknown to him, because the lady showed that she was familiar with the subject: she called him “papacito”, “black saint” and “cochototas”. Furious, Don Cucoldo yelled at the individual: “Get out of here, scoundrel! Get out of my house, you scoundrel, infamous, scoundrel, scoundrel, villain!” “Oh, Cucoldo,” the lady intervened at that point. “Have a little consideration.

It’s raining a lot. At least lend him your umbrella.” The explorer was going with his wife and his pretty daughter through the jungle. Suddenly, a huge gorilla appeared, took the girl in his limber arms and disappeared with her into the thicket. “How barbaric! “-the lady was dismayed-. Let’s hope at least that their intentions are honest.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

At 60 years of age John Dee that fell in love with a courtesan. The woman entangled him in her tricks, and she took advantage of the philosopher’s inexperience to put him at her feet.

Dee’s friends were grieved. That man who only lived for knowledge was now unknown. Forgetful of his books, of his musical instruments, of his astronomical apparatus, he drank the winds for the slut, who also made fun of him and belittled him.

The wise man, now without his wisdom, gave him all the money he kept for his old age, and in exchange for it the bad female gave him one night. Then she closed the door of her house on him. When Dee, crying, begged her to receive him, she would have her servants beat him.

Sad, ashamed, the philosopher left the city. His friends have not heard from him again. Someone saw him at the door of a convent waiting for the crust that was given to beggars.

John Dee no longer has a fixed place. He goes through the roads without going anywhere. He sometimes he says the name of a woman. He smiles then.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. López-Gatell reappears.”.

To the best of my knowledge,

the best thing to do could

that doctor would be

will never appear

