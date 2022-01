American speed skater Brittany Bowe has given her starting license in the 500 meters for the Olympics to Erin Jackson. At the American trials in Milwaukee, 29-year-old Jackson missed a ticket for Beijing on the sprint number due to a misstep. Bowe decided to give up her place to the sprinter, who won four of the eight World Cup races in the 500 meters this season.

