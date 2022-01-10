Growing results in 2021 for Kia which communicated the commercial results obtained in the year just ended. The Korean carmaker has registered an increase of 6.5% globally, with 2,777,056 cars sold. Registrations on markets other than the domestic one were also positive, with an increase of 9.1% compared to the previous year, reaching 2,242,040 units. In Korea, on the other hand, 535,016 units were delivered. On the other hand, a decline in the last month of the year, with Kia registering 208,965 units, suffering a decline of 4.0% compared to the previous year.

The Kia model most appreciated by the public in 2021 was Sportage which sold 363,630 units, followed by the other Seltos SUV with 298,737 units and finally the Forte sedan (known in Korea as K3) with 240,627 units. In view of the year that has just begun, the Korean carmaker has outlined its objectives and strategies: “For 2022, Kia has set itself the goal of selling 3.15 million vehicles worldwide, of which 562,000 units in the domestic market and 2,590,000 in markets outside Korea. Kia also for 2022 pursues the desire to increase sales, minimizing the impact of any interruptions in the supply chain of components through optimized production plans and, at the same time, consolidating its leadership in the global electric vehicle market with its exclusive range of electrified models. This year Kia will introduce several highly anticipated models such as the super-performing Kia EV6 GT and the all-new Niro, which reflect Kia’s commitment to becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider. “