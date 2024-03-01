The Government led by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua sued Germany this Friday before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention during Israel's war against the Islamist group Hamas.

In a statement released in Managua, the Nicaraguan Executive explained that it filed the complaint before the ICJ against Germany for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

Also to the intransgressible principles of international humanitarian law and other peremptory norms of general international law “in relation to the occupied Palestinian territory, in particular the Gaza Strip.”

“To date, out of a population of approximately 2.3 million people, at least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 70,043 have been injured, making more than 100,000 people dead, injured or missing,” while 1.7 Millions of people have been forcibly displaced, Managua indicated.

“The majority are currently in the Rafah governorate, which has become the largest refugee camp in the world,” he added.

Managua: Germany did not prevent the 'genocide'



According to the Sandinista Government, with all the public news and videos available of the “atrocities” as they occurred, together with the statements of international officials and with the Court Order of January 26, 2024; “Germany cannot deny its knowledge of the serious illegality of Israel's conduct.”

Nor can it deny that its knowledge gave rise to obligations for Germany under international law to prevent genocide, not to aid, assist or abet genocide, and to ensure respect for the rules of international humanitarian law and other peremptory norms of international law, such as not providing aid or assistance and preventing the illegal apartheid regime and the denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, he argued.

Nicaragua further accused Germany of providing political, financial and military support to Israel, “knowing, at the time of authorization, that the military equipment would be used to commit serious violations of international law.”

He also accused the German government of having cut off assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which is the main agency in charge of delivering aid to the occupied Palestinian territories, which, he said, cannot be replaced by any other agency at this time.

'Germany is aware of the deadly impact'



“Germany is perfectly aware of the deadly impact that its decision to cut funding to UNRWA means in practical terms, which amounts to the collective punishment of millions of Palestinians, particularly the inhabitants of Gaza, as they will be condemned to famine, starvation and diseases if Urrwa stops its operations,” he alleged.

Given this situation, on February 2, 2024, Nicaragua sent a note verbale to Germany urging its Government to immediately stop the supply of weapons, ammunition, technology and/or components to Israel and reminding it of its obligations under international law, according to the text. .

Nicaragua also complained about Germany's decision to suspend funds to UNRWA, he said.

For Nicaragua, Germany continues to ignore its obligations and actively facilitate violations of the norms of international law by Israel, to the serious and immediate detriment of the Palestinian people, in particular the inhabitants of Gaza, and the international community.

