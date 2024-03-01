The ice levels in the Antarctica are hitting record lows for the third year in a row, all due to the global warming. However, This serious situation doesn't seem to matter to anyone. scientists cannot generate enough interest among the world's population, according to scientist Miguel Ángel de Pablo from the distant Livingston Island.

De Pablo, a Spanish geologist from the University of Alcalá, has been studying the frozen soils of the Antarctica, and points out that these degradations (thawing) are not easy to reverse. Even if we changed our lifestyle today, the glaciers would continue to melt and ecosystems would continue to be affected.

He global warming, caused by the massive emission of greenhouse gases, has accelerated the loss of glacial mass. In fact, the sea ice on the white continent has registered an extension of less than two million square kilometers during the last three Februarys.

Consequences of the melting of Antarctica

This thaw not only affects the Antarctica, but it has global implications. 40% of floating ice shelves in the region have shrunk significantly in the last 25 years, contributing to the Rising sea levels and alters salinity and ocean temperature.

Experts warn that it is crucial to take measures to combat the global warminghow to reduce the use of fossil fuels, opt for renewable energy, stop deforestation and practice recycling. Otherwise, we risk losing our only planet and compromising the future of future generations.

Where is Antarctica located?

Antarctica is located in the extreme south of the planet, beyond 60° south latitude. This region, known as “the Antarctic”, covers not only emerged lands, but also maritime regions up to the “Antarctic Convergence”. This line, which varies depending on the season and the longitude considered, is generally located around 58°S.

Antarctica covers approximately 14,000,000 km2 being the coldest continent, dry, windy and with the highest average altitude in the world, with more than 2000 m above sea level. Although the Antarctic climate is extreme, the processes that govern it are still being understood, with regular observations beginning only in the 1970s.