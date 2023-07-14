This Thursday, July 13, the International Court of Justice read the final ruling on the dispute between Nicaragua and Colombia over the rights to a fragment of nautical miles that the Central American country demanded at around 8:00 in the morning.

However, the decision of the high court ruled that there were insufficient reasons for Nicaragua to extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles established by international law.

In this regard, the Vice President of Nicaragua and wife of Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, said that that country “has always resorted to the highest court of justice and that it reiterates Nicaragua’s presence before that court as a demonstration of its commitment to the mandates of the cut”, is heard in a video published by Noticias Caracol.

However, the woman also stated that “Nicaragua hopes that Colombia recognizes the value and effectiveness of all the judgments of the court and in particular the sentence handed down in 2012.”

What does it mean that the International Court of Justice has ruled in favor of Colombia?



Judges of the United Nations Organization, through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), decided that Nicaragua cannot extend its continental shelf beyond its 200 nautical miles.

This request had been made before said court when the Central American country requested part of the subsoil shared by Colombia and Nicaragua for economic exploration and exploitation.

According to the arguments delivered by the president of the Court in The Hague (Netherlands), Nicaragua’s claims were denied, since “under international law, that country does not have this right” to demand the expansion of its continental territory.

The response of President Gustavo Petro

Since this Wednesday, the president had mentioned that he would travel to San Andrés to be present in that department during the reading of the ruling issued by The Hague. However, the president never made it to the Catam military base and canceled his visit to that part of the country.

On his Twitter account, Petro celebrated the decision and said that “it is a great victory for Colombia.”

“The ICJ did not agree to Nicaragua’s claims to expand its continental shelf. We hope with this ruling to close the border dispute and focus on bringing sustainable development to our archipelago,” the president said.