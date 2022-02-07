The NFTnon-fungible token, are one of the most talked about topics in the video game industry, with many industry players heavily criticizing this new technology.

Fans, streamers and even developers are not at all convinced of the potential of NFT and, now, technology has been added to the chorus of those who do not “favorably” see the technology. Itch.io with heavy criticism on Twitter.

“Some asked about our position on NFTs:

NFTs are a scam. If you believe they are legitimately useful for anything other than exploitation of creators, financial scams, and planetary destruction, we ask you to reevaluate your life choices.

Peace“.

But it doesn’t end there, because in a subsequent tweet Itch.io goes down even heavier:

“Also fans *** or any company that claims to support creators and support NFTs in any way. They only care about their own profit and wealth opportunity above anyone else“.

