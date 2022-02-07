The former English international Wayne Rooney, current manager of Derby (English 2nd division), admitted in an interview with the British newspaper Mail on Sunday that during his career as a footballer he had problems managing pressure and came to get drunk alone as escape.

Revealed at the age of 16 with Everton and propelled to English soccer star at the age of 18 after a great European Championship in 2004 with his national team, the former Manchester United star was seen personally affected for that sudden public exposure.

“I made a lot of mistakes when I was young, some of them came out in the press and some of them didn’t”, he told in an interview given before the premiere of the documentary ‘Rooney’ on the Amazon Prime platform.

An introspective Rooney

Wayne Rooney, former English footballer.

“Managing that, managing everything that was in the press, managing my relationship with the coach (Alex Ferguson) From that moment on, managing my family was very difficult,” he added.



“In my early years at Manchester United, probably until I had my first child, Kai (in 2009), I totally isolated myself. I never went out.”, remember.

“There were times when I would have several days off and would lock myself in just to drink and forget all that. Locking myself up only made me forget some problems I had. He drank excessively,” he added.

As a player, he won five English leagues and one Champions League with Manchester United. He is currently 36 years old and has found a new path in his career, as manager of Derby, a club that is going through financial problems that threaten the near future of the entity.

SPORTS

*With AFP