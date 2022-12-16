The 2022/2023 season of the National Football League (NFL), it is being a complicated one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneersequipment that has Tom Brady as their star quarterback, considered the greatest of all time.

The ‘Bucs’ are, somehow, the leaders of the South Division of the National Conference, with a record of 6 wins and 7 losses, being the first time that a Brady team lost 7 games in his 23-year career.

With 4 games to play, Tampa Bay has one more win than the Carolina Pantherswho are close on their heels in the NFC South, so the Buccaneers, who will reach week 15 after losing in week 14 to the San Francisco 49ers, know they can’t afford to lose.

In statements published by NFL.com, Tom Brady made it clear that they are working hard to be better in the final stretch of the regular season, aware that reaching the postseason only depends on their performance.

“If you don’t play the right way, if you don’t execute like you’re capable of, it’s a challenge. And you just try to solve the challenge. It’s a long race. It doesn’t end in Week 13. There’s no lack of fighting. The boys are practicing to exhaustion. We are trying to work hard to improveBrady said, according to NFL.com.

In his 23rd season as a professional, Brady, winner of 7 Super Bowl rings, more than any NFL franchise, at 45, continues to be among the elite, adding 3,585 passing yards, fourth best in the league. league, with 17 touchdown passes and a 65.8 percent completion rate.