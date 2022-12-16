Zelensky called the return to the 1991 borders a condition for ending the conflict in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991 is the only way to end the hostilities in the country. His words leads The Economist.

The only difference I’m talking about is whether we throw them out or whether they leave on their own. If he [президент РФ Владимир Путин] will now retreat to the borders of 1991, then the possible path of diplomacy will begin Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to him, a return to the borders on February 24 will not lead to an end to the conflict, because Ukraine will not have a clear understanding of “what security guarantees are.”

The Ukrainian leader noted that earlier, by signing the Budapest Memorandum, Kyiv gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees that “did not work”, and now his country is facing the consequences of this.

Why is Ukraine alone paying such a high price? We are grateful to our supporters, but we are the ones who pay See also Boris Johnson is saved from being removed from office after motion of censure Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Related materials:

Russian conditions

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that achieving peace in Ukraine is impossible without taking into account the new realities. As such realities, the Kremlin spokesman called Ukraine’s recognition of new regions within Russia.

According to the presidential representative, this situation has developed due to the domestic policy of Ukraine over the past 20 years.

These realities indicate that new subjects have appeared in the Russian Federation, and they appeared as a result of referendums that took place in these territories. Without taking these new realities into account, any progress is impossible. Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

Four new subjects of the federation – the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – were admitted to Russia on September 30 after the signing of the relevant agreements by President Vladimir Putin. Referendums on the issue of accepting these territories under the jurisdiction of Moscow were held in the regions from 23 to 27 September.

When will the conflict end?

In a recent interview with Politico, Zelensky named a possible date for the end of the conflict in Ukraine and admitted that this would happen in 2023.

The publication recognized the Ukrainian leader as the most influential person in Europe. “I believe that Ukrainians will also be the most influential next year, but already in peacetime,” he replied.

The journalists of the publication added that the recognition of Zelensky as the most influential in Europe indicates the internal problems of the country. “This means that any internal problems of Ukraine — widespread corruption, a weak economy and social differences between Ukrainian speakers and Russian speakers — are ignored,” they noted.

In July, Zelensky said that Kyiv had a chance to stop the conflict before the end of 2022. He clarified that he considers this possible with the supply of powerful weapons from partners and with the accompanying luck.

We can achieve a lot before the end of the year and stop this war. At least fighting Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Ukraine called ridiculous calls for negotiations

According to Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, calls for negotiations with Russia are not serious. He stated this in an interview with The Economist.

The opinion of some Western politicians that sitting down at the negotiating table is the first thing to be done before peace reigns in Ukraine is a fundamental mistake… Andrey Ermak Head of Office of the President of Ukraine

He expressed the opinion that calls for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow before “Russia recognizes the very right of Ukraine to exist as a sovereign state” is “ridiculous.”

Yermak noted that before the meeting of the parties at the negotiating table, a number of conditions must be met, one of which is to ensure energy, food, nuclear, and environmental security.