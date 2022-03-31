A news that nobody saw coming, more, after Tom Brady announced that he always did not withdraw from the National Football League (NFL), to return one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A few minutes ago, Bruce Aries published a text in which he announced that for immediate effect, he will leave his position as head coach of the Buccaneers, after 3 seasons at the head of the franchise. Florida.

Arians surprised everyone with his statement, but also made it known that he will not remain with the team as a senior consultant.

your statement

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach, one way or another,” Arians said of his departure, via the statement. “Today, I have made the decision to walk out of sidelines to move into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff,” Arians wrote

Aries is a 2 times Coach of the Yearboth with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was from 2013 to 2017, while with the Buccaneers he was from 2019 to 2021, winning the Super Bowl in 2021, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the same way, he announced that the person in charge of taking his place will be Todd Bowleswho served as Arians’ defensive coordinator since his arrival in 2019.

“I really started thinking about my personal transition plan at the start of this offseason. I wanted to make sure that when he fired me, Todd Bowles had the best possible chance of success. So many head coaches get into situations where they’re set up to fail, and I didn’t want that for Todd. Tom Brady’s decision to return, along with Jason and his staff doing a great job of keeping the core of this team intact during free agency, confirmed to me that the time was right to pass the torch to Todd. “Todd is a great football coach, and I know he will do great things with the Buccaneers.Arians commented.