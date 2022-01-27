NFL



Star quarterback Roethlisberger ends his career



Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh Star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially declared his NFL career over. This was announced by the 39-year-old, who had played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2004 draft, on Thursday.







“Big Ben” had won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers and participated in the Pro Bowl six times. Even before the end of this year’s play-offs, it was clear that Roethlisberger would retire.

“I don’t even know what words I can use to describe what the game meant to me. It was an honor to play for the Steelers for 18 years and to find a home here,” said Roethlisberger in a clip that the Steelers published: “Now is the time to step down. I am eternally grateful.”

In the all-time NFL leaderboard, Roethlisberger ranks eighth with 418 touchdown passes. Superstar Tom Brady (624) leads in this ranking.

