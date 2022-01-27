Home page world

Elke Büdenbender is very passionate about her job. © Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

“My job here is very important to me,” says Elke Büdenbender about her activities as the President’s wife. But she is also a judge with heart and soul.

Berlin – Elke Büdenbender, the wife of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, wants to work as a judge again in the future. “I would like to return to my job again,” said Büdenbender of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

In the past, she had invested a great deal of strength and energy in her training as a lawyer and in her work as a judge. “I worked hard for it. That’s why I think it would be wrong for myself not to do it now. Even if my husband is re-elected,” said the 60-year-old.

When Steinmeier was elected Federal President in 2017, Büdenbender had taken a leave of absence from the Berlin Administrative Court after more than 20 years. Now she is to return to this position at 50 percent.

"I can now do one thing and not have to give up the other, and it will certainly be a contrast program. But a lot is possible if you want it," she said of her future dual role. dpa