Life gives revenge, now Sean McVayhis came to him, since tonight, he became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, with the victory of Los Angeles Rams that he directs, against the Cincinnati Bengals in the LVI edition.

At 36 years old and just under a month old, McVay surpassed mike tomlinwho held the record for the youngest to win a Super Bowl at 36 years old with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was a few weeks away from turning 37, so McVay is now the youngest by a few months ahead.

This meant the second chance for Sean, who had already managed to take the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019, where they fell to the power of the New England Patriotsled by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Brilliant mind

It was in that loss against the Patriots, where with the fact of having reached the most important game of the year, McVay became the youngest to take a franchise to ‘Super Sunday’ at 33 years old, which would have been the all-time record at that time. then having won.

But apparently McVay had it in his destiny to achieve this mark, since on his second attempt he has achieved it, imposing himself on his disciple, Zack Taylorwho before getting the chance to coach the Bengals, was wide receivers coach for McVay on the Rams from 2017 to 2019.

McVay also holds the record for the youngest coach to be hired to manage a team, when he was signed by the Rams at the age of 30 in 2017.