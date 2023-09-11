Cincinnati disappoints, Tua Tagovailoa launches the Dolphins. Everything about the first day which will end with Monday Night New York Jets-Buffalo

San Francisco impresses, Cincinnati makes a fool of itself. Miami displays fireworks, Philadelphia wins even with the brakes on. It is the showcase of the first NFL Sunday, the day will complete with the Monday Night New York Jets-Buffalo, with the long-awaited debut of Aaron Rodgers for the team from the Big Apple.

PITTSBURGH-SAN FRANCISCO 7-30 — The 49ers scare everyone. They exhibit a stratospheric attack on a traditionally complicated pitch. Brock Purdy, the quarterback, appears to have recovered from his injury in the last playoffs, Christian McCaffrey bursts on the runs – the one from 65 yards makes everyone jump to their feet – Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle are complementary targets: spoiled for choice. The defense forces two interceptions on Kenny Pickett, by Ward and Ufonga. The Steelers, immature, have no chance. Dionte Johnson gets hurt, they console themselves with 3 sacks from the relentless TJ Watt.

CLEVELAND-CINCINNATI 24-3 — The Bengals leave the task blank. Joe Burrow, their super quarterback, fresh from a sumptuous renewal, fails. Of course the rain has an impact, penalizing the aerial game, of course, but not even a touchdown… The Browns defense goes crazy, the secondary neutralizes Chase, who had talked too much before the game, and Myles Garrett is unleashed in pass rush, on the trail of Burrow, who he pays for the calf injury that kept him out for a month. Rusty. Deshaun Watson doesn’t shine, instead Nick Chubb runs for 106 yards. It’s enough. See also Christian González proudly wore the Colombian flag in the NFL Draft

LA CHARGERS-MIAMI DOLPHINS 34-36 — Game with special effects. The attacks rage, even if the decisive play is defensive: Jaelan Phillips’ sack on Justin Herbert ends the game. But the Dolphins win above all thanks to Tua Tagovailoa who throws for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns, to River Cracraft, the best name in the league, and twice to the elusive Tyreek Hill, a sprinter loaned to the oval ball. The Chargers lose despite 234 rushing yards: Coach Staley’s field goal at the end of the first half proves decisive.

NEW ENGLAND-PHILADELPHIA 20-25 — The Eagles are not picky: they willingly take home the victory. But they don’t make a great impression at the Patriots’ home, limiting themselves to exploiting the opponents’ tactics with Darius Slay’s pick 6 on Mac Jones’ launch and Zeke Elliott’s fumble capitalized by DeVonta Smith into 6 points. In the final, Philly’s offensive struggles, including a fumble by Jalen Hurts, twice gave the Boston franchise offensive possession to win, but Jones made a damned effort: his sprint attack stopped at the opponent’s 20 yards. At halftime Tom Brady is honored and he declares himself a “Patriot for life” and will be inducted into the Pats Hall of Fame as early as June 12th. See also Tom Brady vs. Geno Smith: The duel of two unequal quarterbacks

THE OTHER MATCHES — The first three quarterbacks chosen in the last draft all lose on their debut. Young, the No. 1 call, with Carolina at Atlanta 10-24, intercepted twice by Bates, CJ Stroud with Houston at Baltimore, blown out 25-9 (ruptured Achilles tendon for Ravens running back Dobbins) and Richardson, injured at the end, at home, in Indianapolis, against Jacksonville, 21-31. The clear success of the Los Angeles Rams, without the injured Kupp, in Seattle was surprising: 30-13 against the Seahawks, against Tampa Bay’s predictions also 20-17 in Minneapolis with Mayfield who on the third team (the other Carolinas and Cleveland) of start of the season of the last three years makes a great impression. Washington wins the first success for the new ownership, 20-16 over Arizona, Green Bay dominates even without Rodgers against Chicago, 38-20. Statements in the sprint for New Orleans and Las Vegas: the Saints 16-15 over Tennesse thanks to a strategic move by Coach Vrabel, the Raiders with a run by Garoppolo and two catches in the end zone by Meyers who debut in black as best as they could. For Coach Payton, the return is mocking. Finally on Sunday Night the Dallas Cowboys overwhelm the New York Giants at home 40-0. The Texans force three turnovers, the defense gives Daniel Jones nightmares: 7 sacks. See also Gerardo Martino's 5 concerns with the Mexican team ahead of their friendly against Nigeria

