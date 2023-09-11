US Secretary of State Blinken defended G20 statement on Ukraine amid criticism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to consider the final G20 declaration a “blow for the West” and defended the G20 statement on Ukraine amid criticism. About it reports Politico.

“All G20 countries in this statement defend the importance of territorial integrity and sovereignty – and that is very clear,” Blinken said.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that the leaders of the G20 countries could not agree to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement following the summit in New Delhi.

China and Russia rejected language blaming Moscow for the conflict, underscoring the lack of general consensus to support Kyiv. The summit declaration speaks only of a “war in Ukraine,” a formulation initially rejected by Ukraine’s allies.

The newspaper called this statement a blow for the West, which has spent the last year trying to convince developing countries to condemn Moscow and support Ukraine.