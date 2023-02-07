According to him, the collegiate would not be a priority of the PL, which targets the rapporteurship of the 2023 Budget

the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) denied the Power360 this Tuesday (7.Dec.2023) that he will assume the presidency of the Environment Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. According to him, his party should not even take office. It is not among the priorities of the acronym.

The PL would be pleading to have the rapporteur of the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission). The report falls to the Chamber this year. The president will be from the Senate.

is the president Arthur Lira (PP-AL) which is articulating which parties that made up its support base for re-election in the Chamber will be with each commission and also with the Budget rapporteur.

Allies of the president of the Chamber say that the post will be with someone he trusts. It may be left over for the União Brasil de Elmar Nascimento (BA), passed over by the PT in the Ministries division.

The Budget rapporteur is a very important character for the government in Congress, because he is the one who will direct the funds to where he sees fit. His report will then be analyzed by deputies and senators.

The most likely is that the CMO rapporteur will be with a party not so close to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). That’s because the PT should stay with the presidency of the main committee of the Chamber, the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice), even without having the largest bench, which is the PL.

The Chamber should not have a meeting of leaders to conclude the distribution of commissions. Lira will talk to each leader and put together the jigsaw puzzle of the agreement causing the least “trauma” possible, found out the Power360.

negative repercussion

Politicians took to social media this 3rd (Feb 7) to criticize the possible nomination of Federal Deputy Ricardo Salles for the Chamber’s CMA (Environment Commission). Government deputies stated that, if the nomination materializes, it would be like the “fox guarding the henhouse”.

In recent days, the idea of ​​Salles being the nominee of the PL (Liberal Party) to the commission has been floated. The former Environment Minister is 47 years old and was elected in October last year, with 640,000 votes.

Salles was one of the members of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) best seen by the call “ideological wing”. He resigned from the ministry in June 2020 amid pressure from inquiries into alleged actions in defense of loggers.

One of the main episodes of his passage through the portfolio took place during a ministerial meeting in April 2020, when he said that it was necessary to take advantage of the pandemic to loosen environmental rules and “pass the cattle”. After the negative backlash, he said the statements were to defend the “bureaucracy and simplification of norms”.