Rodgers was knocked down by the Lions defense on his final pass attempt. At the end of the third quarter, the quarterback had given the Packers a 16:13 lead with a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. In the final period, Jamaal Williams turned the game in favor of the Lions with his second touchdown. Although the 39-year-old Rodgers still has a contract for the coming season, the 2010 Super Bowl champion had previously stated that he had yet to decide whether he would continue playing.