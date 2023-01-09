Mexico City.- During their stay in Mexico, more than 100 elements of the United States Secret Service and marines are in charge of the security of President Joe Biden, and began to arrive in Mexican territory since last December.

The advance of security and logistics equipment of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, began to arrive in Mexico, in response to the Summit of North American Leaders and the bilateral meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Officials, Secret Service agents, marines and security equipment arrived in Mexican territory before the end of 2022 and during the first days of 2023, according to diplomatic sources.

Last Monday, for example, the US president’s security team landed at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Security device in AIFA for visit of Joe biden

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III aircraft of the United States Air Force touched down in the Mexican capital at 2:00 in the afternoon, coming from McGuire Air Force Base in Bulington County, New Jersey.

More than 100 Secret Service agents and marines arrived on that flight, according to sources consulted by national media.

We recommend you read:

Biden was originally scheduled to arrive at the Mexico City International Airport on Monday, January 9, however he arrived this Sunday at 7:20 p.m. at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

With information from La Jornada