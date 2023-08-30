Three German football professionals have earned a place in their NFL teams. Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Chicago Bears) are also in their teams’ 53-man roster, as is Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders). On the other hand, Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen didn’t make it with the Indianapolis Colts, as can be seen from the list published on the team’s homepage. All teams had to reduce their squads to 53 players on Tuesday (local time).