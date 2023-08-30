Technology is a constantly evolving sector, capable of changing reality as we know it. Obviously it also has a profound influence on the world of gambling, even if in recent years Non-AAMS legal casinos doesn’t seem to have changed much.

Even if the amount of Non-AAMS slots seems to increase without major changes, numerous scenarios could be possible that make the player’s experience extremely immersive.

The VR

One of the technologies that is attracting the most attention in recent times is that of virtual reality. In truth, this technology has appeared in the world for several years (in an episode of the very famous series Murder, She Wrote, the protagonist Jessica Fletcher is invited by a company that deals with technology to try the virtual reality of the video game adaptation of one of his novels), however it has only recently become something within reach for the general public.

Between smart devices and ever faster mobile phones, it is not unlikely that in the not too distant future online gambling sites will be digitized in such a way as to make the experience extremely engaging for users, perhaps with the possibility of physically moving between the various games.

ASMR audio and tactile feedback

Another aspect that could be widely used to make a player’s experience extremely realistic without having to leave his room can be ASMR audio and tactile feedback.

The first, for those unfamiliar with it, is a different audio from classic stereo, as it clearly directs the sound to one side or the other of one of the two headphones.

Tactile feedback, on the other hand, is a technology that undoubtedly needs other devices in order to be used, but that does not mean it is unfeasible. For example, the device could be used to simulate tactile contact between the player and an object in the game.

Cloud Gaming

People who decide to play online but who are not very fond of technology may think that spending several hundred euros on a computer that they will never fully exploit could be a useless waste of money.

Also in this case, technology could provide a valid help: Cloud Gaming, in fact, would allow users with less powerful computers to play without problems, because in this case the game would mainly be performed on a remote server.

The use of cryptocurrencies

From the point of view of security, there are many who prefer to use cryptocurrencies to real (or easily traceable digital) money.

In the not too distant future, it is conceivable that many sites could prepare platforms (internal or external) capable of using these particular currencies and exchanging them.

Technologies to prevent cheating

Obviously, the increased accessibility of currencies, real or digital, makes it much easier to lose large sums. Furthermore, if it is possible to cheat in games that are played in presence, who knows what could happen in games that are controlled by a virtual machine whose physical location is located who knows where, or with players who perhaps manage to use programs capable of increasing their chances of winning.

To bring even the most reluctant players closer, it could therefore be useful to implement technologies that prevent cheating.

Play across multiple platforms

There are a lot of aspects of real life in which a person prefers one thing to another: for example, when it is necessary to buy food, some customers prefer to go to supermarket x rather than supermarket y, even if the products sold are same.

It is therefore not strange to assume that users prefer to use one platform rather than another. In order to improve the gaming experience, however, one could hypothesize the possibility of playing between multiple platforms. Having a greater network of users, it is very likely that they can increase their desire to play.

Artificial intelligence

Regardless of the amount of players, NP characters are needed within a game. To make them more realistic, artificial intelligence could be used.

This way, it is very likely that there will be more interactions between players and NPs.